The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .315 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 29 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in three games this year (7.0%), homering in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In 27.9% of his games this season, Friedl has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.0%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .307 AVG .324 .376 OBP .351 .573 SLG .380 11 XBH 4 3 HR 0 17 RBI 3 16/7 K/BB 16/3 3 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings