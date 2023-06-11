Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks while hitting .234.
- Fairchild has gotten a hit in 24 of 54 games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (13.0%).
- In 54 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In 14 games this year (25.9%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31.5% of his games this season (17 of 54), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.188
|AVG
|.273
|.312
|OBP
|.352
|.328
|SLG
|.416
|5
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|12
|26/9
|K/BB
|23/9
|2
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.97, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .326 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.