The St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) are looking for continued power from a slugger on a roll versus the Cincinnati Reds (30-35) on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium. Nolan Arenado is riding a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (2-1) to the mound, while Hunter Greene (1-4) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (2-1, 5.97 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday, June 1 against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.92, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.

Greene is trying to claim his third straight quality start in this game.

Greene will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (2-1) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, a 1.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.737 in six games this season.

None of Wainwright's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Wainwright will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Adam Wainwright vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 302 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They have 561 hits, 11th in baseball, with 51 home runs (27th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 8-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

