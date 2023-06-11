Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cardinals on June 11, 2023
Jonathan India and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium on Sunday (first pitch at 2:15 PM ET).
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
India Stats
- India has collected 68 hits with 16 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.359/.413 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 27 walks and 35 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.367/.483 so far this season.
- Steer has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with a double, four walks and five RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Wainwright Stats
- Adam Wainwright (2-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, Wainwright has not yet earned a quality start.
- Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Wainwright Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|5.1
|8
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|5.0
|9
|3
|3
|6
|2
|at Reds
|May. 23
|5.2
|8
|5
|5
|2
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|5.2
|5
|5
|2
|1
|3
|at Red Sox
|May. 12
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 37 walks and 28 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.382/.486 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 67 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .276/.325/.481 slash line on the season.
- Arenado enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 7
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
