How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 51 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Fueled by 187 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 20th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored 302 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.06 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined 1.449 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Hunter Greene (1-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, June 1.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Greene has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-6
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-4
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/10/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-4
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Miles Mikolas
|6/11/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Adam Wainwright
|6/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Zack Greinke
|6/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Daniel Lynch
|6/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Cristian Javier
|6/17/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|J.P. France
