The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 51 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 187 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 20th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 302 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.06 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined 1.449 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Hunter Greene (1-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, June 1.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Greene has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Luke Weaver Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers W 8-6 Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers L 6-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals - Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals - Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals - Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Abbott Cristian Javier 6/17/2023 Astros - Away Hunter Greene J.P. France

