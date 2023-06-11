Nolan Arenado and Jonathan India will be among the star attractions when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+115). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -140 +115 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Reds' ATS record is 1-4-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those games).

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has entered 38 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 17-21 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of its 65 opportunities.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-18 13-17 11-17 19-18 17-26 13-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.