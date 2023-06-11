Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever (2-5) meet Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (1-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, June 11 at 5:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Indiana picked up a 71-69 win against Minnesota. The Fever were led by Kelsey Mitchell's 22 points and NaLyssa Smith's 12 points and 12 rebounds. Phoenix lost to Dallas 90-77 in their last game. Griner (18 PTS, 3 BLK, 61.5 FG%) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Fever vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-145 to win)

Fever (-145 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+120 to win)

Mercury (+120 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-2.5)

Fever (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Fever Season Stats

The Fever are scoring 79.4 points per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while surrendering 84.1 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

Indiana is allowing 35.9 boards per game this season (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but it has shined by averaging 36.9 rebounds per contest (second-best).

Looking at assists, the Fever are averaging only 17.3 assists per game (second-worst in league).

Indiana ranks sixth in the WNBA at 13.3 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 11 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

The Fever are making 7.4 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in league). They sport a 34% shooting percentage (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

So far this season, Indiana is ceding 7.3 threes per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opponents to shoot 35.2% (ninth-ranked) from downtown.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever posted 79.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, they averaged 76.7 points per contest.

In home games, Indiana allowed three more points per game (90.6) than in road games (87.6).

When it comes to total threes made, the Fever fared better in home games last year, draining 7 per game, compared to 6.6 away from home. Meanwhile, they produced a 33.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34% clip in road games.

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever are the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.

The Fever have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Indiana has beaten the spread five times in games.

The Fever have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.