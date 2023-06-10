Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .192 with a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Benson has gotten a hit in seven of 20 games this year (35.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Benson has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|.143
|AVG
|.294
|.211
|OBP
|.368
|.229
|SLG
|.412
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|16/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|3
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Cardinals surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (4-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 49th in WHIP (1.339), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
