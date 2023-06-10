Stuart Fairchild -- batting .194 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on June 10 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .234 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Fairchild has had a hit in 23 of 53 games this season (43.4%), including multiple hits seven times (13.2%).

In 53 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 14 games this season (26.4%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this season (30.2%), including three multi-run games (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .188 AVG .274 .312 OBP .357 .328 SLG .425 5 XBH 10 2 HR 0 7 RBI 12 26/9 K/BB 23/9 2 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings