On Saturday, Spencer Steer (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 65 hits and an OBP of .367 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 41st in slugging.

In 67.2% of his 61 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13.1% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Steer has driven in a run in 24 games this year (39.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.1%).

In 50.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .293 AVG .279 .388 OBP .344 .457 SLG .505 10 XBH 16 4 HR 4 17 RBI 15 22/16 K/BB 26/10 5 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings