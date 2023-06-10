Saturday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) and the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on June 10.

The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (4-2) for the Cardinals and Andrew Abbott (1-0) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Reds are 2-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (six of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Reds have won in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a mark of 7-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (294 total), Cincinnati is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Reds have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule