Luke Maile -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 10 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .226.

In 45.8% of his 24 games this season, Maile has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Maile has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .167 AVG .350 .222 OBP .409 .262 SLG .750 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 2 RBI 4 15/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings