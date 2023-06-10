Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 10 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .410, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 98th in slugging.
  • India has recorded a hit in 47 of 64 games this season (73.4%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 31.3% of his games this year, India has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 59.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 29
.323 AVG .225
.413 OBP .288
.516 SLG .300
16 XBH 5
4 HR 2
20 RBI 11
21/16 K/BB 30/10
7 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 49th in WHIP (1.339), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers.
