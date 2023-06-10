On Saturday, Jake Fraley (coming off going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .262.

Fraley is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 59.3% of his 54 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (11.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (44.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (14.8%).

In 15 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .267 AVG .256 .333 OBP .367 .422 SLG .439 8 XBH 7 3 HR 4 17 RBI 21 20/8 K/BB 15/14 5 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings