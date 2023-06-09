The Cincinnati Reds (29-34) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) in NL Central action, at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-7) to the mound, while Ben Lively (3-3) will get the nod for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-7, 4.23 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (3-3, 3.03 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively (3-3) takes the mound first for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 31-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .202 to opposing hitters.

Lively enters the game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Lively is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his six outings this season.

Ben Lively vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .249 batting average, and is 13th in the league with 533 total hits and 11th in MLB action with 290 runs scored. They have the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.422) and are sixth in all of MLB with 85 home runs.

Lively has a 3 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-7) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, a 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.394 in 12 games this season.

He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.23), 54th in WHIP (1.394), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Reds

The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .256 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.394) and 51 home runs.

The Reds have gone 7-for-18 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.