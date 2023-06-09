Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jonathan India (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- India is batting .316 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- India has picked up a hit in 47 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In 7.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- India has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (20 of 63), with more than one RBI six times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this year (60.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.7%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Montgomery (2-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.23), 54th in WHIP (1.394), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
