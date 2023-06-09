After hitting .231 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .262.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Fraley is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Fraley has gotten a hit in 32 of 54 games this year (59.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.2%).

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Fraley has driven home a run in 24 games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 27.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings