Freddie Freeman and Jonathan India are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds play at Great American Ball Park on Thursday (first pitch at 12:35 PM ET).

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

India Stats

India has 66 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .280/.361/.419 on the season.

India has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .225 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 3 1 2

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has collected 64 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.371/.491 so far this season.

Steer has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .357 with a double, four walks and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 2

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Kershaw Stats

Clayton Kershaw (7-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 13th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Kershaw has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 35-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.25), 22nd in WHIP (1.096), and seventh in K/9 (10.9).

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Jun. 2 7.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Rays May. 27 5.0 6 4 4 6 2 at Cardinals May. 21 3.2 5 4 4 6 3 vs. Twins May. 16 4.0 7 2 2 7 1 at Brewers May. 10 7.0 5 1 1 8 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 83 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .332/.404/.564 so far this season.

Freeman will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .136 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has put up 59 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .257/.363/.535 on the season.

Betts heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 4-for-4 2 2 3 10 1

