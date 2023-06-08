Thursday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-27) against the Cincinnati Reds (29-33) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on June 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (7-4) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (3-4) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Reds' record against the spread is 4-3-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those contests).

The Reds have been victorious in 21, or 44.7%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +185 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (290 total, 4.7 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds Schedule