Karolina Muchova (No. 43 ranking) will face Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) in the semifinals of the French Open on Thursday, June 8.

Sabalenka is favored (-350) in this match, compared to the underdog Muchova, who is +250.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Karolina Muchova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Thursday, June 8

Thursday, June 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Karolina Muchova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 77.8% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Aryna Sabalenka +250 Odds to Win Match -350 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +240 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 29.4% 41.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Karolina Muchova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

Muchova advanced past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Sabalenka defeated No. 192-ranked Elina Svitolina, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Muchova has played 35 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.2 games per match.

Muchova has played six matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.7 games per match.

Sabalenka has averaged 21.5 games per match in her 58 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 56.9% of the games.

In 11 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Sabalenka has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 58.8% of the games.

In the one match between Muchova and Sabalenka dating back to 2015, in the 2019 WTA Elite Trophy Singles semifinals, Sabalenka came out on top 7-5, 7-6.

Sabalenka and Muchova have squared off in two total sets, with Sabalenka securing two of them and Muchova zero.

Sabalenka and Muchova have faced off in 25 total games, with Sabalenka taking 14 and Muchova claiming 11.

In one match between Muchova and Sabalenka, they have played 25.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.