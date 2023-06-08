The Cincinnati Reds, including Curt Casali (hitting .174 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and five RBI), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is hitting .172 with two doubles and eight walks.

Casali has had a base hit in nine of 24 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 24 games played this season, he has not homered.

In four games this season, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .208 AVG .091 .240 OBP .333 .208 SLG .091 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/0 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 12 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings