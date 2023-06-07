Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Jokic had 41 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 111-108 loss against the Heat.

With prop bets available for Jokic, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.5 32.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 12.3 Assists 9.5 9.8 11.7 PRA 50.5 46.1 56.3 PR 40.5 36.3 44.6 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

Jokic is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Jokic's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 42 41 11 4 2 0 0 6/1/2023 40 27 10 14 1 1 1 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.