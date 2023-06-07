The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.396 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .264 with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 64.3% of his 42 games this season, Newman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 42 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Newman has an RBI in 12 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .264 AVG .182 .286 OBP .229 .396 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 2/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 18 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings