The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (hitting .231 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .262.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.

Fraley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with two homers.

In 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Fraley has driven in a run in 24 games this year (44.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (27.8%), including five multi-run games (9.3%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3 Home Away 27 GP 27 19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (40.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings