Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Will Benson (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has a triple and four walks while batting .156.
- Benson has had a base hit in five of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this year.
- Benson has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.125
|.000
|OBP
|.222
|.000
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|9/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (3-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.77, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .151 against him.
