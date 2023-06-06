On Tuesday, Spencer Steer (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 62 hits, batting .288 this season with 26 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 29th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 57 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.6% of those games.

He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this year (38.6%), Steer has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (14.0%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 49.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 28 20 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings