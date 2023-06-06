Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Steer (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 62 hits, batting .288 this season with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 29th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 57 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.6% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this year (38.6%), Steer has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (14.0%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 49.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|20 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Dodgers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gonsolin (3-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 1.77 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 1.77 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .151 to his opponents.
