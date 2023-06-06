You can wager on player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Jonathan India and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds heading into their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

India Stats

India has 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 29 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .276/.362/.421 on the year.

India will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run and five RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 3 1 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 1 at Red Sox Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 62 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .288/.360/.493 slash line so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Gonsolin Stats

The Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 30 6.0 3 1 1 2 2 at Braves May. 24 5.2 3 3 3 4 2 at Cardinals May. 19 5.0 1 0 0 3 3 vs. Padres May. 14 5.0 2 0 0 6 1 at Brewers May. 8 6.0 3 3 0 6 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 81 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .335/.406/.562 slash line so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 2 vs. Nationals May. 30 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI (57 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .257/.362/.532 slash line so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 4-for-4 2 2 3 10 1 vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

