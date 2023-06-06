Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Dodgers on June 6, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Jonathan India and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds heading into their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
India Stats
- India has 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 29 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashed .276/.362/.421 on the year.
- India will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run and five RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 62 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .288/.360/.493 slash line so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Gonsolin Stats
- The Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Braves
|May. 24
|5.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 19
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|6.0
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 81 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .335/.406/.562 slash line so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI (57 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a .257/.362/.532 slash line so far this season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|4-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|10
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
