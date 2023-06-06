In the series opener on Tuesday, June 6, Tony Gonsolin will take the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-25) as they square off against the Cincinnati Reds (27-33), who will answer with Luke Weaver. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Dodgers have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +145. A 10.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Reds vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (3-1, 1.77 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 5.36 ERA)

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 30, or 62.5%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Dodgers have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Reds have won in 19, or 42.2%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +3300 - 5th

