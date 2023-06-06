Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 48 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 22nd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with 273 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.441 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Luke Weaver (1-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Weaver has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Red Sox L 8-2 Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers L 10-8 Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers W 2-0 Home Andrew Abbott Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Luke Weaver Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals - Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals - Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright

