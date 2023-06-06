How to Watch the Reds vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 7:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 48 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 22nd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with 273 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.441 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Luke Weaver (1-2) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Weaver has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 10-8
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-1
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Miles Mikolas
|6/11/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Adam Wainwright
