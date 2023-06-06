Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Fraley -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .257.
- Fraley has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (11.3%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Fraley has had at least one RBI in 43.4% of his games this season (23 of 53), with more than one RBI eight times (15.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (26.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (40.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gonsolin (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 1.77 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.77, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .151 against him.
