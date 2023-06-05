The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a triple and three walks), battle starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .167 with a triple and four walks.

In five of 16 games this year, Benson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Benson has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .125 .000 OBP .222 .000 SLG .125 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 9/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 8 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings