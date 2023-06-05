Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a triple and three walks), battle starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .167 with a triple and four walks.
- In five of 16 games this year, Benson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Benson has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.125
|.000
|OBP
|.222
|.000
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|9/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Teheran (1-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
