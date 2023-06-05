Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stuart Fairchild -- hitting .265 with four doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on June 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks.
- Fairchild has had a hit in 20 of 49 games this year (40.8%), including multiple hits six times (12.2%).
- He has gone deep in one of 49 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.4% of his games this year, Fairchild has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28.6% of his games this year (14 of 49), with two or more runs three times (6.1%).
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Teheran (1-1) takes the mound for the Brewers to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
