The Cincinnati Reds (26-33) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Milwaukee Brewers (32-27) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

Julio Teheran (1-1) will take the ball for the Brewers. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Reds.

Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - CIN vs Teheran - MIL (1-1, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

Teheran (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his third this season.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.

He has a .82 ERA and 4.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .195 against him over his two games this season.

Teheran has one quality start under his belt this season.

Teheran is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per start.

