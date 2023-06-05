The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .258 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Senzel has gotten a hit in 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).

Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Senzel has driven in a run in 21 games this season (47.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season (16 of 44), with two or more runs five times (11.4%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .241 AVG .294 .305 OBP .351 .352 SLG .500 4 XBH 3 1 HR 2 9 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 19 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (78.9%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings