The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .271 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Newman has picked up a hit in 26 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 40 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 30.0% of his games this season, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .264 AVG .182 .286 OBP .229 .396 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 2/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 18 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings