On Sunday, Tyler Stephenson (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .245.
  • Stephenson has picked up a hit in 36 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 55 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Stephenson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (32.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.5%).
  • He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (22 of 55), with two or more runs three times (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.296 AVG .232
.383 OBP .328
.366 SLG .304
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 6
21/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 27
17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%)
1 (3.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • In five games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.07 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .314 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.