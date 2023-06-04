Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Sunday, Stuart Fairchild (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks.
- Fairchild has gotten a hit in 20 of 49 games this season (40.8%), including six multi-hit games (12.2%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 22.4% of his games this season (11 of 49), with two or more RBI three times (6.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (28.6%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 4.07 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .314 to his opponents.
