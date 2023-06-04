Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Spencer Steer -- hitting .447 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Brewers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.498) and total hits (61) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In 67.3% of his games this year (37 of 55), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (32.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 55), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5%.
- In 50.9% of his games this season (28 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|19 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Houser (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.07, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .314 against him.
