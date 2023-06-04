Ben Lively takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET in this third game of a four-game series.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (45).

Cincinnati is 20th in baseball with a .390 slugging percentage.

The Reds have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).

Cincinnati has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (270 total runs).

The Reds rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game, the fifth-worst average in the majors.

Cincinnati's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds average MLB's third-worst WHIP (1.459).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Lively makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering four hits.

Lively is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance on the hill.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Red Sox W 9-8 Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox L 8-2 Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers L 10-8 Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home Luke Weaver Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Hunter Greene Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals - Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery

