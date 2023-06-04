On Sunday, Kevin Newman (hitting .389 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .279 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Newman has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 39 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 30.8% of his games this season, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this year (35.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .264 AVG .182 .286 OBP .229 .396 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 2/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 18 15 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings