The Indiana Fever (1-3) welcome in the Las Vegas Aces (4-0) after Aliyah Boston put up 20 points in the Fever's 81-78 loss to the Sun. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network, FACEBOOK, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

The matchup has no set line.

Fever vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network, FACEBOOK, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Fever vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 92 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-15.2) Computer Predicted Total: 169.8

Fever vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Indiana's record against the spread last season was 6-15-0.

Out of 21 Indiana games last season, 13 went over the total.

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever were worst in the league offensively (78.0 points scored per game) last season and worst defensively (89.1 points allowed).

Last season, Indiana was third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (33.3 per game) and ninth in rebounds conceded (35.8).

The Fever were the second-worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.1) and fourth in turnovers forced (14.3) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Fever were ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last season. They were ninth in 3-point percentage at 33.8%.

The Fever were the third-best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.1 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage defensively (33.9%) last season.

Last year, Indiana took 71.0% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.0% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 76.0% of Indiana's buckets were 2-pointers, and 24.0% were 3-pointers.

