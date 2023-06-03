TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .326 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 69.0% of his 42 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl has an RBI in 12 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 42 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.279
|AVG
|.339
|.342
|OBP
|.362
|.544
|SLG
|.375
|9
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|1
|16/5
|K/BB
|13/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (78.9%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .234 batting average against him.
