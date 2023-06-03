The Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) visit the Cincinnati Reds (26-31) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Brewers will call on Colin Rea (2-3) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (3-3).

Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (2-3, 4.89 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-3, 5.55 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds will send Ashcraft (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

During 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.55 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.

Ashcraft is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the year.

Ashcraft will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

The Brewers will hand the ball to Rea (2-3) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 32-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.89, a 2.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.205.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

