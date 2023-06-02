The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 67.9% of his 53 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 53 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Stephenson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (34.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.7%).
  • In 39.6% of his games this year (21 of 53), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.296 AVG .232
.383 OBP .328
.366 SLG .304
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 6
21/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 27
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Burnes (4-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
