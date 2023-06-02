TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is batting .326 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 69.0% of his games this season (29 of 42), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (35.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Friedl has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (12 of 42), with more than one RBI four times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 14 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.279 AVG .339
.342 OBP .362
.544 SLG .375
9 XBH 2
3 HR 0
17 RBI 1
16/5 K/BB 13/2
2 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 19
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (78.9%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
