Stuart Fairchild -- batting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.
  • In 42.6% of his 47 games this season, Fairchild has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of 47 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Fairchild has driven in a run in 11 games this season (23.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.167 AVG .250
.333 OBP .368
.333 SLG .406
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
12/5 K/BB 9/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 26
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
