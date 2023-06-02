In the series opener on Friday, June 2, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) square off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (26-30). The first pitch will be thrown at 5:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-155). The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.68 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.02 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Reds and Brewers matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Jonathan India get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 15, or 53.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Brewers have a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Reds have come away with 19 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 11-13 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 7-3.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+290) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Jonathan India 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.