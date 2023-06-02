Reds vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Brewers versus Cincinnati Reds game on Friday at 5:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Owen Miller and Spencer Steer.
The favored Brewers have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.
Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 5:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-185
|+150
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 7-3.
- When it comes to the total, the Reds and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their previous 10 games.
- The Reds' ATS record is 5-1-0 over their previous 10 games (six of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (44.2%) in those contests.
- This season, Cincinnati has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 32 of its 56 games with a total.
- The Reds are 5-3-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-14
|12-16
|10-14
|16-16
|13-23
|13-7
