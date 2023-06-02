On Friday, Jonathan India (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.418) and OPS (.781) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 46th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

India has picked up a hit in 40 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

In 16 games this year (28.6%), India has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 64.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 28 GP 28 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings