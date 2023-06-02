On Friday, Curt Casali (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is batting .164 with a double and five walks.

Casali has picked up a hit in eight games this year (38.1%), including one multi-hit game.

In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Casali has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five games this season (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .208 AVG .091 .240 OBP .333 .208 SLG .091 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/0 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 12 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings