On Friday, Curt Casali (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Explore More About This Game

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali is batting .164 with a double and five walks.
  • Casali has picked up a hit in eight games this year (38.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Casali has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
.208 AVG .091
.240 OBP .333
.208 SLG .091
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
7/0 K/BB 4/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 12
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.68), 37th in WHIP (1.194), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
